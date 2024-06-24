Jerry Seinfeld Claps Back Hard At More Pro-Palestinian Hecklers During Concert

Jerry Seinfeld zinged more pro-Palestinian hecklers at a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

At Rod Laver Arena, protesters began chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” news.com.au reported.

The “Seinfeld” alum mocked the disruptive paying customers.

“I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew,’” he said to laughter. “That cannot be a good plan for you. You gotta come up with a better plan.”

Jerry Seinfeld has had several shows interrupted by hecklers on his Australian tour. via Associated Press

Seinfeld launched into a mini-routine last week when his standup in Sydney was interrupted by a man repeating the same slogan.

“We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East!” Seinfeld cracked. “It’s the Jewish comedian, that’s who we have to get! They’re the ones doing everything,” the comic said.

He told an Australian TV station last week that he wanted his comedy to be a refuge from politics.

“We all want to forget about it for a couple of hours,” he said. “That’s the whole idea of the show. Forget about everything for a couple of hours.”

In December, Seinfeld traveled to Israel to meet with hostages freed by Hamas amid the ongoing war against Israel in Gaza and has faced hostility at some public appearances since.

“I don’t preach about it,” he told GQ in May. “I have my personal feelings about it that I discuss privately. It’s not part of what I can do comedically, but my feelings are very strong.”

