Jerry Seinfeld's comedy show interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters after Duke walkouts

Another Jerry Seinfeld event has been disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

The comedian was interrupted by numerous hecklers during a performance on Saturday evening at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, Virginia, less than a week after pro-Palestinian protesters walked out of his commencement address at Duke University.

A video published by TMZ showed a protester standing up and shouting at Seinfeld during his performance, "You're a genocide supporter." In another video shared on X, protesters could be heard shouting, "Save the children of Gaza."

In the TMZ clip, Seinfeld sarcastically tells a protester that their message is "resonating with the crowd" amid loud boos, and also quips, "I like a little Jew hate to spice up the show." The protester is seen being forcibly removed, while audience members chant, "Jerry, Jerry!" to show their support for the comedian.

A Jerry Seinfeld performance was interrupted by protesters on Saturday, less than a week after students walked out of his Duke University speech.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Seinfeld for comment. A representative for SevenVenues confirmed to USA TODAY that about 10 people interrupted the comedian's sold-out 7:30 p.m. performance on Saturday and were removed by security without further incident.

"We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight's sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall," SevenVenues said in a statement shared with USA TODAY. "SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption."

Students walk out at Duke commencement: They were protesting Jerry Seinfeld's speech after the comedian's support of Israel

The incident came after students walked out of Seinfeld's commencement address at Duke University last Sunday. The "Seinfeld" co-creator has been supportive of Israel amid the country's war in Gaza, and some who walked out of his speech were seen holding Palestinian flags.

Last year, Seinfeld paid a visit to Israel in the wake of Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack. He later told GQ that "every Jewish person I know was surprised by how hostile the reaction was" to his trip, but added that he doesn't regret it. "I don't preach about it," he told the outlet. "I have my personal feelings about it that I discuss privately. It's not part of what I can do comedically, but my feelings are very strong."

Jerry Seinfeld talked 'Unfrosted': His new Netflix movie is about the making of Pop-Tarts

In an April interview with "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Seinfeld also said he visited Israel because he wanted to "be supportive to the Israelis" at a time when antisemitism "seems to be rekindling in some areas."

Seinfeld has not publicly commented on the Duke or Chrysler Hall protests. In his Duke commencement speech, the comedian instead spoke to students about the importance of maintaining their sense of humor.

"I grew up a Jewish boy from New York," Seinfeld also said at Duke, prompting applause. "That is a privilege if you want to be a comedian."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Seinfeld comedy show disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters