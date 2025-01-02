Jerry Sheridan discusses immediate priorities as Maricopa County Sheriff
ABC15's Ford Hatchett is speaking to the newest Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan about his immediate priorities as sheriff.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
President-elect Donald Trump claimed he “was right about everything” early Thursday morning, hours after wrongly trying to link the New Orleans attack to migrants. “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after midnight. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In a follow-up post, he proclaimed in the third person: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”
The man suspected of being behind Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was a “big” supporter of Donald Trump and voted for him in November, a senior law enforcement official tells the Daily Beast. That revelation came from an interview between Matthew Livelsberger’s loved ones and investigators, the source said. His family added that they believed the 37-year-old Green Beret, who died in Wednesday’s blast outside Trump International Hotel, had Republican leanings. The revelation tracks with o
The suspected terror attacker who killed at least 15 people in New Orleans has been identified - as names of the victims begin to emerge. The FBI said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, died in a shoot-out with police and was born and raised in America. Sky's US partner NBC News obtained a picture of him from officials in Texas, where he lived.
The man the FBI says rammed his truck into New Year's revelers had been having severe financial difficulties despite holding a $120,000-a-year job
Donald Trump accompanied his wife in a black tuxedo.
The new couple were first spotted holding hands in early December, before Don Jr.'s split from longtime fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had been revealed
Russian natural gas has stopped flowing to Europe via Ukraine after a five-year transit contract expired.
Outgoing President Joe Biden will award the second-highest civilian medal to two of Donald Trump’s political foes, in a final affront to the president-elect before he takes office. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson will be honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal for their work in leading the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters tried to block the certification of Biden’s presidential victory. This will rattle Trump, who previously claime
As Americans reckoned with the New Orleans terrorist attack, we were reminded what it's like to have a narcissist like Donald Trump as president.
Whatever you think 2025 will bring, you’re most likely wrong.
(Reuters) -The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day. The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement. Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk defended his move to demonetize his critics’ content on his social platform X and maintained the decision did not violate free speech. “The first amendment is protection for ‘free speech’, not ‘paid speech’ ffs,” Musk wrote Wednesday on X. Musk, the owner of X, was responding to a user who poked…
The incident reportedly happened as people were heading home from Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1
Mary Anne MacLeod Trump died in 2000.
As Trump and his incoming administration threaten Mexican drug cartels, experts warn their plan could create more violence and put Americans in danger
Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters were found stuffed into the back of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel early Wednesday, killing a suspect inside the vehicle and sparking an intense investigation into possible terrorism.
Last month, in the waning days of the Biden administration, the SEC set a tight deadline of several days for demanding that Elon Musk pay a settlement or face civil charges relating to alleged securities violations during his $44 billion takeover of Twitter in 2022. Musk broke the news himself in a social-media post: “Oh Gary, how could you do this to me?” he wrote, referring to SEC Chair Gary Gensler. He added a smiley-face emoji but attached a legal letter condemning the “improperly motivated” ultimatum: “We demand to know who directed these actions—whether it was you or the White House.”
The X owner has launched yet another attack on the PM.