Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action to American Primeval – the seven best shows to stream this week

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

The Jerry Springer Show started out gently with nice surprises; reuniting long-lost daughters with their mothers, making the world a better place. But no one watched it. This grimly fascinating two-part documentary explores the making of a ratings monster as, under the supervision of producer and “diabolical genius” Richard Dominick, it ramped up extremity, actively provoked the worst impulses of its guests, abandoned any notion of duty of care and ushered in a dark era of television. Many of the show’s behind-the-scenes names are interviewed here and all manifest a revealing level of moral equivocation. Even Springer later said: “I don’t wanna live in a country that watches my show.”

Netflix, from Tuesday 7 January

American Primeval

“This doesn’t seem to be a world that favours a woman on her own.” It might be said that nothing much changes but this was particularly true of America’s Old West. Finding this out the hard way in this drama series is Sara (Betty Gilpin) who, along with her son, is attempting a cross-country journey in search of her husband. But this is outlaw country – at times it seems everywhere Sara looks, there’s a body hanging from a tree. Still, all is not lost. Step forward Isaac (Taylor Kitsch), who swears to protect Sara and son from the wild country’s many hazards. Grubby and gripping.

Netflix, from Thursday 9 January

When the Stars Gossip

Just when you wondered if the meet-cute conventions of TV drama had anywhere new left to go, here’s a space romance from South Korea. When astronaut Eve Kim learns that she has to babysit tourist (and, in his normal life, obstetrician) Gong Ryong, she’s less than delighted. But after a difficult beginning to their claustrophobic relationship, a medical emergency on board the space station means she’s glad to have him along. This gratitude becomes something more profound. A pretty conventional romcom put in an intriguing setting.

Netflix, out now

Geordie Shore

It’s season 25 of the enduring, hot-mess reality TV behemoth , and the Geordies are taking their brand of Brits-on-the-piss carnage to Asia. Kyle and Vicky are getting married and this calls for the mother and father of all stag dos. So best of luck to Thailand, which is very definitely in for a shock with this rowdy group. However, the trip isn’t without its complications thanks to the return of an old face who might not be welcomed in some quarters. Meanwhile, another part of the group decide to hit Bangkok where a lost weekend for the ages beckons.

Paramount+, from Tuesday 7 January

Video Nasty

This odd little meta comedy is set in Northern Ireland during the heyday of the so-called video nasty. Back in the 80s, certain horror films were banned and therefore traded eagerly by aficionados. Two such enthusiasts are nerdy teens Billy and Con. They’re trying to fund an escape to London by assembling and then selling a comprehensive collection of slasher flicks. But they soon get themselves mixed up with the wrong crew, with explosive results. The tone is a little confused but the concept is intriguing and Justin Daniels Anene and Cal O’Driscoll are likable leads.

Netflix, from Wednesday 8 January

On Call

A new cop drama focusing on the relationship between rookie Alex (Brandon Larracuente) and Traci (Troian Bellisario), the hard-nosed training officer who is paired with him to begin his career as a patrol officer on the streets of Long Beach, California. As the duo tackle everything from home invasions to murder-suicides, a bond begins to grow. But their trust is threatened by some unpleasant rumours about Traci’s past conduct. It never strays far from genre cliches but it’s enriched by the central relationship which is nicely drawn and empathetically played.

Prime Video, from Thursday 9 January

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

“I only have one rule: stay out of the basement.” It’s not the most ingenious starting point for a horror story but things soon get more interesting as this anthology series returns. The basement in question belongs to David Schwimmer’s Anthony – father to a pair of twins and struggling with a dark secret. Anthony’s cellar-bound activities – and his subsequent mental deterioration – could well be a product of his past trauma, but they soon manifest in fairly spectacular ways. Schwimmer is convincingly wired and wild as a man losing his grip on reality.

Disney+, from Friday 10 January