New Jersey coast path section opens for walkers

A new section of footpath on Jersey's north coast has been opened for walkers.

The path stretches for 1km (0.6 miles) eastwards from Ronez quarry and will be formally opened on Friday.

Most of Jersey's coastal footpath was created in the 1980s, however this section in St John, across public land, was never completed.

The new path is suitable for walkers only and avoids the previous diversion along the pavement on La Route Du Nord.

The Minister for the Environment, Deputy Steve Luce, said: "Coastal footpaths are integral to Jersey and its natural character.

"This new section links to an existing path and will significantly enhance the walking experience.

"I hope islanders and visitors will enjoy the new footpath for generations to come."

The creation of the path was supported by £68,000 from the Covid Health and Social Recovery Fund.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.