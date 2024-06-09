Jersey donations help children in poverty

People in Jersey were shown photos of those they have sponsored through Compassion UK [BBC]

Jersey donations have made a big difference for children and mothers living in extreme poverty, the CEO of an international charity has said.

The chief executive of Compassion UK has been in the island to thank people for their support.

More than 300 people in Jersey sponsor families through the charity.

Compassion works with churches across 29 different countries to help those affected by poverty get the support they need.

Compassion UK CEO, Justin Dowds, said he was impressed by the warm welcome he recieved in Jersey [BBC]

Compassion UK CEO Justin Dowds made his first visit to Jersey to meet those who have helped the charity.

He spoke at St Mark’s Church on Wednesday about the difference this has made.

Mr Dowds said the visit gave him "the opportunity to personally come over and say thank you" and the Christian community had "been incredibly generous".

"Many have sacrificially given by choosing to sponsor a child through Compassion and I just want to say if any anybody doesn't know about us but would like to partner with Compassion then please do," he added.

Andrew De Gruchy, from the Freedom Church, helped organise the visit from Compassion UK [BBC]

Andrew De Gruchy, from the Freedom Church in Jersey, has worked with Compassion UK for many years.

He said the visit was "a real privilege" and it was an "opportunity to celebrate and give thanks" for the support of churches and the wider community in the island.

"An individual person can make a big impact on one person’s life but when you sponsor a child, you don’t just help that child you help future generations too by offering hope," Mr De Gruchy added.

It is estimated that people in Jersey donate more than £120,000 per year to Compassion UK.

