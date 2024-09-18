New Jersey Family Dies in Crash While Son Was Away at College: ‘We Are All Shocked’

"I am in shock. Please keep the family in your prayers," said Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos A. Rendo

GoFundMe David, Michele, and Brooke Dryerman

A college student lost his three family members after they died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.

The New Jersey State Police tells PEOPLE that David Dryerman, 54, was driving a Tesla Model S on the Garden State Parkway north in Woodbridge Township on the night of Saturday, Sept. 14, when the vehicle "ran off the road and hit a sign, a guardrail, and a concrete bridge support."

David, along with his passengers - his wife Michele Dryerman, 54, and their 17-year-old daughter Brooke - "sustained fatal injuries," the department adds, noting that the crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available.

Getty Stock image of police siren

The family was on their way back home from watching live music at the See. Hear. Now. Festival hours prior, reports nj1015.com.

Related: 2-Year-Old Child Leaves Home After Parents Put Her to Bed, Then Gets Struck and Killed by Car

On Sunday morning, Sept. 15, Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos A. Rendo responded to the single-vehicle crash, writing on Facebook: "I just received word of this terrible tragedy. I am in shock. Please keep the family in your prayers."

The Dryerman's fourth family member, 19-year-old son Max, was away at college when the incident occurred, reports Patch.com.

Getty Stock image of the Garden State Parkway over the Raritan River

According to the Pascack Press, approximately 150 people from Pascack Hills High School, where Brooke was a senior, and the Valley Chabad Center for Jewish Living held a solemn candle-lighting ceremony on Sunday evening.

"We are all shocked and in such pain today," said Rabbi Yosef Orenstein at the ceremony, describing David and Michele as "beloved parents" and Brooke as a "dear friend to many of our teens," per the Pascack Press.

Related: 11-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Being Trapped Between Boulders for 9 Hours: ‘The Incident Quickly Escalated’

The School of Rock Waldwick, a music school in Waldwick, N.J., also reacted to the family members' deaths on Facebook, expressing that David was a "dear friend" who was a "cherished member of our Adult Jam."



GoFundMe David, Michele, and Brooke Dryerman

"He is survived by his son, Max, who has also played keys with us for many years," the post added.

Max has set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his return to college and provide donations to charities.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He's considering donating to Camp Raspberry, an after school program for children with special needs," the campaign explains. "Max would also like to donate to an organization supporting teens battling anxiety and depression, as well as to Jewish causes." As of this writing, the campaign has raised nearly $105,000.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.