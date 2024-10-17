Jersey fishermen join protest over uncertain future

The committee said fishers have been left "frustrated and powerless" [BBC]

Jersey and French fishers have gathered at the Minquiers to stage a protest over the uncertainty of their future.

Normandy’s regional committee of sea fishing asked Jersey fishers to join them in the Norman-Breton Gulf on Thursday.

The committee said fishers "feel abandoned" and face a "continuous erosion of their rights and access to fishing areas".

Fishers have asked for their governments to commit to consultation, and not to use environmental regulations to move French fishers out of their historical fishing grounds in Jersey.

Post Brexit pressures

The committee said fishers have been left "frustrated and powerless", adding their future was "uncertain" due to "limited access and constantly diminishing rights".

The Normandy committee said there were 152 fishing permits before Brexit, which enabled them to access Jersey waters.

However, it said the figure has fallen by 47%.

It said it wanted a "long-awaited" creation of an approved landing point in Granville, which it said Brexit severed.

The committee said it wanted commitment from the French administration to engage in partial consultation and concrete actions from Jersey politicians.

The Government of Jersey and Jersey Fishers have been approached for comment.

