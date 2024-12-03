New Jersey semi-truck driver in custody after leading 75-mile chase on Interstate 80 in Iowa

The Daily Beast

Sean “Diddy” Combs could have settled singer Cassie Ventura’s claims of rape and abuse before she went public—but he refused, according to a new report. The accusations were the beginning of the end for the entertainer, who was hit with federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges after Ventura accused him of raping and repeatedly abusing her over the course of their more than decade-long relationship. In a new Law & Crime podcast, The Rise and Fall of Diddy, set to premiere Wednesday, it wa