New Jersey senator Andy Kim shares videos of mysterious 'drones' after weeks of conspiracy theories about sightings

Amid the apparent unfolding failure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s five-part documentary about polo, sources have told the Daily Mail that Netflix executives are “exhausted” from working with Markle, and her future at the streaming giant now rests on her “make or break” cookery show, which still has no premiere date. The Daily Beast has reported that the Sussexes—once heralded as Netflix’s golden duo who promised “content that informs but also gives hope” through a “truthful and relatable l