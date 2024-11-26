New Jersey Uber Eats Driver Discovers Burrito is Actually an Oz. of Marijuana

Police seized the marijuana hidden in an Uber Eats burrito order

Township of Washington Police/Instagram A bag of marijuana seized by Washington Township police.

An Uber Eats driver in New Jersey learned the blazing hot burrito he was transporting wasn't what it seemed.

The courier picked up a burrito meal order at a Lindenwold, N.J., eatery and intended to deliver it to Glassboro, but stopped in Washington Township to investigate the pungent, unmistakable smell of marijuana coming from the food, the Washington Township police said on Instagram on Nov. 24.

The driver called the police, and upon arriving, Officer Lou DeStefano started to unwrap the tinfoil-covered cylinder: It wasn't a warm tortilla stuffed with barbacoa or carnitas, but a baggie filled with more than an oz. of marijuana.

"This wasn’t the kind of wrap anyone ordered," Washington Township police wrote in their Instagram post. "The ‘burrito’ is now in evidence, and we’re cooking up an investigation."

Also discovered in the stash was a bottle of water and a box of soup.

Police are asking the public to call their tipline at 856-589-0330 if they know anything about the "high-flying delivery."

New Jersey legalized cannabis in 2021, and people are permitted to possess up to 6 oz. of at a time. Sales are only allowed at dispensaries licensed by the state, and only up to an oz. at a time, though it's not clear if the marijuana in question was being transported as part of a transaction.