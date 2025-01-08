Elon Musk adds hypocrisy to his charge sheet against Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips used the phrase ‘rape apologist’ to attack others three times on X, formerly Twitter, in 2015 and 2016 - Andrew Crowley

Jess Phillips has been accused of hypocrisy over her criticism of Elon Musk for calling her a “rape apologist”.

The world’s richest man branded Ms Phillips a “rape genocide apologist” last week after it emerged the Government had blocked a new national grooming gangs inquiry.

He has now said her reaction was hypocritical after it emerged that she used similar language against George Galloway in 2015.

Mr Musk, a close ally of Donald Trump, had been referring to the scandal in which girls in towns and cities across Britain were raped by gangs of predominantly Pakistani men.

He made the remark in a series of attacks on Ms Phillips, who said on Tuesday that her life had been turned “upside down”.

Elon Musk branded Jess Phillips a ‘rape genocide apologist’ last week - Benoit Tessier/REUTERS

The safeguarding minister used the phrase “rape apologist” to attack others three times on X, formerly Twitter, in 2015 and 2016.

In a September 2015 post, she wrote that she had called Mr Galloway, the former MP, a “rape apologist” when she met him by chance on a beach.

The comment, which she said was “another thing ticked off [her] bucket list”, appeared to be a response to remarks by Mr Galloway in 2012 in which he said allegations of rape against Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder, were “not rape as most people understand it”.

The post Ms Phillips wrote in September 2015 about George Galloway

Assange was accused of rape by one woman and molestation by another after visiting Stockholm, Sweden’s capital, in August 2010. He has always denied the allegations and said he had consensual sex with both women.

A Swedish police investigation into the allegations against Assange was closed in 2017 and again, after being reopened, in 2019.

“Today I saw George Galloway on the beach I told him he was a rape apologist,” she wrote. “Another thing ticked off [the] bucket list.”

In 2012, after a backlash against his comments, Mr Galloway said he believed “no never means yes and non-consensual sex is rape” but that the allegations against Assange had “all the hallmarks of a set-up”.

In 2016, Mr Galloway denied Ms Phillips’s account of their interaction. He said: “I was never on the beach. Nobody shouted at me. I have witnesses, men and women. Jess Phillips MP is a liar and a foul-mouthed fantasist.”

In 2016, George Galloway called Ms Phillips ‘a liar and a foul-mouthed fantasist’ - Jeff Gilbert

Ms Phillips also used the phrase on two other occasions – in October 2015 and March 2016 – although the target of those remarks is not clear.

Responding to the revelation, Mr Musk said she was guilty of “such hypocrisy”.

Ms Phillips was an MP at the time but not a member of Labour’s shadow front bench.

She said on Tuesday that the comments by Mr Musk, a vocal critic of Labour, had turned “my world upside down” and were “endangering” her.

‘Things he’s saying are ridiculous’

Ms Phillips told ITV News: “The things that he’s saying are so ridiculous as to initially make me just go, ‘What?’”

“But then you wake up with the realisation that that’s millions of people that he has said that to, and you feel immediately like this is going to turn my world upside down and I have to try and limit for how long that is the case.”

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, she added: “Being in the spotlight like this and the intimation of what Elon Musk is, the disinformation – as I believe the Prime Minister referred to it as – [that] has been put out about me, is endangering.”

Mr Musk has claimed that Ms Phillips rejected a request for the Government to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham in an attempt to protect Sir Keir Starmer, who was Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) between 2008 and 2013.

Sir Keir has admitted that the Crown Prosecution Service had let vulnerable girls down on his watch after a case was dropped against a rape suspect in 2009 despite all evidence pointing to their guilt.

Speaking in 2012, near the end of his five-year tenure as DPP, he admitted that the ethnicity of suspects had been an issue in securing prosecutions of grooming gangs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Phillips suggested the Government could set up a national inquiry into the scandal – which has been demanded by the Conservatives and Reform – if victims want one.

Downing Street said on Tuesday that Sir Keir believed the time had passed for holding another investigation.

But Ms Phillips told Sky News that “nothing is off the table” amid a growing backlash over the scandal.

The national Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, which reported in 2022, was criticised for not having properly investigated grooming gangs.

The £180 million inquiry did not hear evidence about the scandals in towns such as Rotherham, Rochdale and Oxford.

Mr Galloway, Ms Phillips and the Home Office were approached for comment.