Jess Phillips hits back at Elon Musk and says he should 'crack on with getting to Mars'
Jess Phillips has said she has "more important things to be thinking about" than Elon Musk after he accused her of being a "rape genocide apologist".
Jess Phillips has said she has "more important things to be thinking about" than Elon Musk after he accused her of being a "rape genocide apologist".
Elon Musk rejects criticism from European leaders of attempting to sway elections outside the US
Home Office minister Jess Phillips has meanwhile said she faced increased risk to her safety since Elon Musk called her a ‘rape genocide apologist’.
Tesla owner Elon Musk has accused the Prime Minister of being ‘complicit in the crimes’ of child sex offenders due to his time as chief prosecutor.
Elon Musk’s tirade against the British government has been met with a robust response from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During a press conference in the past half hour, Starmer said the X chief and others’ recent obsession with last decade’s child grooming gangs saga is nothing but “whipping up of intimidation and threats of …
Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac
Lisa Kudrow revealed during an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” (via People) that she recently discovered a note the late Matthew Perry left for her inside the “Friends” cookie jar, which he gifted her after they wrapped filming the series finale in January 2004. Kudrow wouldn’t reveal what the letter said but mused: “Timing …
Taylor Swift spent much of 2024 on the road, but her leisure time looked just as epic as her Eras Tour set
Former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, famously known for laughing along with Donald Trump in the infamous 2005 tape on which he bragged about how he sexually assaults women, is revealing new details about how that tape—which was later publicized by the Washington Post ahead of the 2016 presidential election—originally got buried in the first place. “Had that tape leaked out in 2005 when it happened, heads would have rolled, including mine, because you just completely tarnished our major cash
Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be delighted with this good news about their massive family mansion in Montecito with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
For Carl Cameron, a new Nissan Altima seemed like a safe, reliable purchase — he'd owned one in the past, had a good experience and decided to buy a 2024 model that July.But four days later, he was proven wrong.He said he couldn't pair his new cell phone wirelessly, lights indicating his tire pressure was high or low began appearing and the radio began turning on and off."I knew something was seriously wrong," Cameron told CBC Toronto.The 78-year-old contacted the Orillia, Ont., dealership where
After Boss' death in 2022, Holker — whose new memoir details her own difficult childhood and healing journey — learned her husband was struggling with painful demons
Editor’s Note: A version of this post was first published on July 7, 2020. A hard-to-spot mountain lion patiently waits for the right moment to attack an elk feeding in a gully at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico in a photo posted by the refuge.…
A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed
I voted for Trump because I wanted us to militarily overtake the largely inhospitable Danish territory of Greenland and rename the Gulf of Mexico.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly settled their divorce just five months after Lopez first filed for divorce in August, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the split is surprisingly amicable, with both walking away with what they each separately earned during their two-year marriage. This means that whatever money they made from their respective projects during those two years will be theirs. They also will reportedly not be paying spousal support to each other. At the time of
Ancient evidence suggests a new twist in how we all got here.
President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma
Elon Musk launched into a foul-mouthed X tirade directed at a student who called him out for allegedly spreading disinformation. “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process,” wrote Joni Askola, a Finnish graduate student and activist for defense of Ukraine. “The EU must take action!” “F u retard,” came Musk’s response, containing a slur used against people who have mental disabilities. He then replied saying “
Jackie Tohn shared a relatable video of her ‘Nobody Wants This’ costar trying to sit in her glittering Ashi Studio look