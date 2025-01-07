Jess Phillips Says Elon Musk's Attack On Her Has 'Turned My World Upside Down'

Jess Phillips is the minister for safeguarding. Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Jess Phillips has said her “world has been turned upside down” after Elon Musk accused her of being an “evil witch” who should be jailed.

The world’s richest man hit out after the safeguarding minister reportedly rejected calls for a public inquiry into historic child abuse in Oldham.

Phillips said it was up to the local council, not the government, to instigate such an inquiry.

In a series of posts on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk described Phillips as a “rape genocide apologist who should be put in jail”.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the row, Phillips told ITV News: “It’s ridiculous isn’t it. The things that he’s saying are so ridiculous as to initially make me just go what?

“But then you wake up with the realisation that that’s millions of people that he has said that to and you feel immediately like this is going to turn my world upside down and I have to try and limit for how long that is the case.

“But you know, your immediate, my immediate thought was like just, it’s sort of like, what a joke. And then the realisation of what this is probably going to mean for you.”

Asked if it had turned her world upside down, the minister said: “Yeah a little bit, a lot. Well a lot actually it’s... it’s not great.

“The thing that annoys me the most about it is it takes up so much bandwidth of my time from a man who knows absolutely nothing about the subject he’s talking about.

“When the only thing I ever want to be doing is being able to use all of my brain power to focus on the hundreds of girls I have supported over the years who have been victims of grooming gangs and what needs to happen to make their lives better. And to stop what is still happening today.”

