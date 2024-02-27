Jesse Baird: Human remains found in search for missing Sydney couple

Breaking News

Australian police say two bodies have been found during the search for missing Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The discovery was made on a rural property in the town of Bungonia south-west of the city, where a new crime scene was established by detectives over the weekend.

"We are very confident that we have located Luke and Jesse," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told media on Tuesday.

