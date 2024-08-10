Jesse Tyler Ferguson Felt “Protected” By ‘Modern Family’ Role After He Was “Gay-Bashed”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson has witnessed first-hand how times have changed since Modern Family.
The Emmy Award nominee reflected on the ABC sitcom’s personal impact after he previously “sort of got gay bashed a little bit” in Las Vegas before starring as gay lawyer Mitchell Pritchett for the entirety of its 11-season run from 2009 to 2020.
More from Deadline
Lupita Nyong’o, Peter Dinklage, Sandra Oh And Jesse Tyler Ferguson To Star In ‘Twelfth Night’ For Shakespeare In The Park’s 2025 Return
‘Modern Family’s Phil, Claire, Cam & Mitchell Reunite For WhatsApp Commercial
'Home Team' Comedy Starring Eric Stonestreet In Works At Prime Video From Austin Winsberg, Jason Belleville & Peyton Manning
“It wasn’t anything violent, but it was definitely like, there was negative energy coming at me from a couple that felt uncomfortable around me and my then-boyfriend,” he explained to Nicole Byer on his Dinner’s on Me podcast this week.
“I went [back to Vegas] after Modern Family, and I remember feeling that same negativity initially,” Ferguson added. “But then they would see who it was and they would recognize me from being, ‘Oh, I am gay, but I’m also that gay one from TV and I like that show,’ and there would be a change.”
He noted the experience was “really weird” and his “initial” feeling “was disgust. Like, let’s process this,” adding: “But also there was this like some weird superpower that I felt like I was being protected by this role that I was also playing, and it kind of gave me this coat of armor, and I had this protection of being this character that people also loved. I don’t know, it was really weird.”
Ferguson’s character Mitchell raised an adopted daughter named Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) with his partner Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) on the series, and the pair tied the knot in the Season 5 two-part finale in 2014.
The openly actor married Justin Mikita in 2013, and they share two children.
In June, Ferguson reunited with his Modern Family co-stars Stonestreet, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen for a WhatsApp commercial.
Best of Deadline
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
How To Watch The Olympics Closing Ceremony: Is It Streaming?
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.