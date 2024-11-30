Jesse Tyler Ferguson spent Thanksgiving in hospital with son

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was at the hospital over Thanksgiving (c) Instagram credit:Bang Showbiz

Jesse Tyler Ferguson spent Thanksgiving in hospital with his young son.

The 49-year-old actor - who has Beckett, four, and Sullivan, two, with husband Justin Mikita - didn't share any details as to why he was at the emergency room with one of his little boys, but reassured his followers the youngster was "fine".

Sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his son sleeping on top of him, he wrote on Instagram: "I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He's also fine.).

"Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare.”

Justin's post followed one from his 'Modern Family' co-star Julie Bowen - who has Oliver, 17, John, 15, and Gustav, also 15, with ex-husband Scott Phillips - who had revealed she also spent the holiday at the hospital.

She wrote on her own Instagram account: "It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING."

Jesse also reflected on the passing of his mother Anne Ferguson, who died earlier this week.

Sharing a carousel of pictures, including a childhood photo of himself, he wrote: “This photo of me taking my first steps away from my mom's opened arms is one of my favourite pictures.

“In recent days I helped my mom take some of her last steps.

"We said goodbye to her on Tuesday November 25. Today I give thanks that I was able to be with her in her final moments on this earth. You only get one mom and I'm glad she was mine. My arms will always be open for you. RIP Mom.(sic)"

The 'Web Therapy' actor previously vowed that, as part of a same-sex parenting unit, he wants to make sure he is raising his children in a house where they will always feel that they are being listened to.

He told People magazine: "It's very important for me as a father of an LGTBQ family to raise my kids in a space where they feel like their family is also of value and are being heard and being seen and to experience the type of art that they want to watch."