Jesse Watters Goes Desperation Mode With His 'Very Unsettling' Tim Walz Critique

Fox News’ Jesse Watters wasn’t vibing with how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was amped up as he took the stage with Vice President Kamala Harris just hours after he was announced as her running mate on Tuesday.

The conservative news host referred to Walz as “twitchy Tim” on Wednesday as he attacked the Minnesota governor for “waving profusely in a very unsettling manner” as he appeared alongside Harris at a campaign rally in Philadelphia.

“Men should not move this way, it’s not the way we move. And the handshake? Probably the most telling,” Watters said.

The host proceeded to toss to a clip of Harris’ VP pick embracing his wife, Gwen Walz, on stage and compared the exchange to “shaking hands like business associates followed by a weird hug.”

He then played footage of Tim Walz shaking hands and hugging Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff.

“Interesting. What’s going on here?” asked Watters as the clip of the governor and the second gentleman played.

Watters, later in the program, said the governor’s hug was “not the way you hug your wife” while Fox News contributor Joe Concha described the hug with Emhoff as “very sumo wrestling-like.”

Watters: Here’s twitchy Tim on stage, waving profusely in a very unsettling manner. Men should not move this way. It’s not the way we move. pic.twitter.com/hhMMBhl7L5 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024

Critics hit back at Watters’ bodily breakdown, with one pointing to former President Donald Trump’s movements when he hits the stage.

Should men move like this instead?



Watters and Fox News are so desperate I can taste it. pic.twitter.com/TgjOFJ8bhs — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) August 8, 2024

We are reaching Tan Suit Obama levels of discourse here. https://t.co/IOBGmvO7WV — Chris Ray Gun (@ChrisRGun) August 8, 2024

Objectively and seriously, their attacks are so dumb and pathetic I would imagine even a lot of Fox News viewers are like wtf is this https://t.co/0K0NnoT94m — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) August 8, 2024

