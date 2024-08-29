Jesse Watters' 'Terrible' Election Claim Bursts Into Flames In Under An Hour On Fox

Fox News host Jesse Watters summed up Vice President Kamala Harris’ week as “terrible” on Wednesday before making a claim that didn’t hold up so well to the conservative network’s own polling numbers.

“The Five” co-host argued that Harris got “no bounce” out of last week’s Democratic National Convention before fellow co-host Jessica Tarlov stepped in.

“That’s not true, she got a four point bounce and she’s in Georgia today campaigning,” said Tarlov after Harris jumped ahead of former President Donald Trump in a newly-released, post-convention poll.

“OK, she had no bounce,” insisted Watters. “And she’s now down in all the battleground states.”

“That’s not true,” Tarlov interjected.

“Real Clear, check it out, in the break, I’ll prove you wrong.”

Harris was not “down in all the battleground states,” according to averages of national polls on RealClearPolitics, as she led Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Fox News’ Bret Baier, in a special report less than an hour after Watters’ claim, shared a new post-convention poll by the network that shows Harris leading Trump in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

Second clip came less than an hour later pic.twitter.com/De9hIyu9SL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2024

