Jessica Alba reveals separation from husband Cash Warren after 16 years: 'A new chapter'

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are splitting after 16 years of marriage — but they're vowing to "forever be family."

Alba, 43, announced her separation from film producer Warren, 46, in a Thursday Instagram post.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she wrote in the post.

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

USA TODAY has reached out to Alba's representative for comment.

Jessica Alba, right, confirmed rumors about the end of her 20-year relationship with producer Cash Warren, with whom she shares three children.

The couple, who met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004, have three children together: 16-year-old Honor, 13-year-old Haven and 7-year-old Hayes.

Speculation about the state of their marriage started swirling earlier this month, with a few media outlets reporting the two were headed toward divorce. Some people noted Alba had not posted about her husband's 46th birthday on Jan. 10, like she has in years past.

The "Trigger Warning" actress shared photos from a family outing to Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this month in celebration of her youngest, Hayes, turning 7.

Last May, Alba commemorated her and Warren's 16th anniversary with a montage of photos from their decadeslong relationship.

"16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren I'm proud of us for making it this far," she wrote.

"There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

Alba announced a big move in her life last spring with the news that she would be stepping down as chief creative officer of The Honest Company, 12 years after founding the personal care brand.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jessica Alba breakup: Actress reveals split from husband Cash Warren