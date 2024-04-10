Jessica Alba steps down as Chief Creative Officer at The Honest Company

The actress-turned-businesswoman, who co-founded the eco-friendly baby products and lifestyle brand in 2012, announced her exit from her leadership role on Tuesday. "It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer. However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board. While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with (CEO) Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision…”