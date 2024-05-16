Jessica Biel Admits Her Sons Phineas, 3½, and Silas, 9, Aren't Best Friends: 'How Do I Do That?'

The actress shares her sons with husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel/Instagram Jessica Biel (left) with her sons Phineas and Silas

Jessica Biel's sons aren't best friends — yet.

On Thursday, May 16, the actress, 42, appeared on Live with Kelly & Mark, chatting with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, both 53, about her sons Phineas, 3½, and Silas, 9, whom she shares with husband Justin Timberlake, 43.

Ripa asked how Biel's family is, with the star noting, "Everyone's getting so big now."

"What are the ages now?" Consuelos inquired.

"9 and 3," Biel responded. "They're in this moment where they're six years apart as opposed to five. My little one's turning 4 this summer."

"Our sons are six years apart and they are best friends," Ripa retorted.

"Okay. So...mine aren't. How do I do that?" Biel asked. "They will grow up and be best friends," Ripa reassured her.

Later in the conversation, Ripa questioned if Biel's sons are talented like her and Timberlake.

"They are definitely showing us that they have that kind of interest in like singing, acting, performing. My older one is very funny, loves the jokes, kind of hammy," Biel said. "Into being a DJ. My little one is like Mick Jagger. He's like, microphone, and dancing and 'give me the spotlight.' It's crazy how they are who they are."

Biel noted that she and her boys are set to join Timberlake on some of his tour dates, beginning a few weeks ago.

"We kind of go in and out," Biel explained of going on tour with the "Cry Me a River" singer. "We started the tour with him, just literally started maybe two weeks ago. We were in Vancouver, and we were at both Seattle shows. They were so hyped. They're superfans."

"Silas has all the merch on head to toe. Phinny's got the merch on with the hat. They're so cute," the proud mom added.

Sharing that her son Silas is thinking about attending sleep-away camp this summer, Biel said that her son Phineas is going to be sad when his brother leaves for part of the summer.

"He has no idea what's happening," she said. "And I think it's going to be devastating for him. Because they're not best friends yet but you know, he wants to do everything. He's his buddy."

"Wherever Silas goes, he follows. Whatever he's doing, he wants to play the same thing and all of those things. I think he's going to literally be like, 'What happened? Where is he?'" " Biel continued.

At the end of April, Biel shared a post on her Instagram, posing her two as they joined their musician dad on tour. Decked out in Timberlake's tour merch, the singer's boys struck a pose while Biel knelt and held a light-up microphone.

The proud mom also included a solo shot of her sons, who faced away from the camera while displaying their dad's concert shirts. In a third photo, Timberlake, 43, put an arm around his wife as they gazed into each other eyes backstage.

"It’s a family affair y’all," Biel wrote in her caption.

