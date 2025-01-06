Jessica Gunning ‘chuffed to bits’ over Golden Globe win for Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning said her eight-year-old self would be “chuffed to bits” after winning her first Golden Globe Award.

The British actress secured best female supporting actress in the television category for the dark Netflix comedy series from Scottish creator Richard Gadd.

Almost tripping on the stairs to collect her award, Gunning joked “you almost saw my Golden Globes” before sharing an anecdote about getting a hamster for Christmas as a child.

Congratulations to Jessica Gunning on taking home the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Television for her role in Baby Reindeer! pic.twitter.com/64SrPhJ5n1 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

She said she kept saying “I can’t believe that is happening to me” in her “very Yorkshire accent” which has become the “soundtrack of my life this year”.

“Thank you to Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer has changed my life in ways that I can’t even explain … I know the eight-year-old me would be chuffed to bits,” the 38-year-old said.

The series, about a comedian and barman (Gadd) who is stalked by an older woman (Gunning) after he offers her a cup of tea at the pub where he works, was awash with prizes at award ceremonies last year, but has more recently hit the headlines for its “based on a true story” claims.

It is also up for best TV limited series at the Golden Globes, while Gadd is nominated for best actor in a limited series at the awards show.

Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

His show, said to be inspired by his real-life experiences, previously won big at the Emmys, taking home six prizes, three of them for writing, producing and starring in the series, and one gong for Gunning for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series.

Gadd also collected prizes at the Gotham TV Awards, Television Critics Association Awards and the Astra TV Awards last year.