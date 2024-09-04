NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Jessica Pegula of the United States reacts against Diana Shnaider of Russia during their Women's Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776152833 ORIG FILE ID: 2169915217

Jessica Pegula is one of the world's best tennis players who just happens to be the daughter of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners.

And if you're here, you might be wondering: who is her husband?

That would be Taylor Gahagen. And what we do know, per People, is that he worked for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which is owned by Jessica's parents. He has since left, but the pair appeared to be dating in 2015 and she's posted photos of them together in 2016.

The couple got married back in 2021 and you can see some photos from their nuptials below:

More Tennis!

Who is Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend? Meet former Div. I tennis champ Ayan Broomfield

Naomi Osaka's blunt assessment about losing at the U.S. Open is gut-wrenching

This awkward U.S. Open fan exchange with Honey Deuce drinks is a dramatic play in 5 seconds

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Who is Jessica Pegula's husband? Meet Taylor Gahagen