Jessica Simpson Admits She's a 'Braggin' Mom' as She Celebrates Son Ace on His 11th Birthday: 'Mama Loves You'

The singer is mom to daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, as well as son Ace, 11, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson

Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images; Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson and son Ace

Jessica Simpson's son is another year older!

On Monday, Aug. 5, the singer and mom of three, 44, shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her son Ace on Instagram as she celebrated his 11th birthday. In the picture, Ace can be seen relaxing on a couch, leaning back with his hands behind his head.

"I’m gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet 💚🦀," Simpson wrote in her caption.



"Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together 💫🍀."



"Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!" she ended the sweet dedication.

In addition to son Ace, Simpson is mom to daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson, 44.

Shortly after Easter this year, Simpson shared some belated photos from her family's celebrations. The three siblings posed together in several photos from the day shared on Instagram, looking all grown up as they enjoyed time together during the holiday.

The family opted for a cool, casual way of celebrating this year as they hunted for Easter eggs and opened the prizes in them. They also spent time with their extended family, making memories together.

"Belated 🐰🐰," Simpson captioned the shots.

This past summer, the proud mom shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her daughter Birdie as she modeled her mom's shoe line. Sitting on a green couch, Birdie looked like the spitting image of Simpson as she wore her hair in loose curls, posing with one leg up to show off her gold sandals.

Birdie gave a big smile as her mom snapped her photo, placing a hand on the couch next to her. "Cutest girl in the cutest @jessicasimpsonstyle," Simpson proudly captioned the picture.

