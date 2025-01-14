Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announce split after 10 years of marriage citing 'painful situation'

Jessica Simpson (R) and Eric Johnson have called time on their marriage (Getty)

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have announced their separation after nearly a decade of marriage.

The 44-year-old singer and her former NFL star husband, 45, shared that they are facing a "painful situation" in their relationship.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, emphasised in a statement that their three children; Maxwell Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, remain their top priority.

She shared: “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.

Her statement to People ended: “We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

The couple and their three children pictured in 2022 (Getty Images for Jessica Simpson)

Simpson was last seen wearing her wedding ring in 2023. Most recently, she was spotted without it in December, sparking further speculation about trouble in her decade-long marriage to Johnson.

The pair haven’t been seen together since Birdie’s kindergarten graduation on June 7, and Johnson has been noticeably absent from her Instagram since their Easter celebration on April 9.

Their relationship began 15 years ago when they were introduced by a mutual friend in 2010.

At the time, both had been previously married—Simpson to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, and Johnson to stylist Keri Johnson, with their divorce finalised in 2010.

Their romance moved quickly, and after just six months of dating, they announced their engagement. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful July 2014 ceremony at a ranch in Santa Barbara, surrounded by 250 guests.

Their eldest two children took part in the celebration, serving as the ring bearer and flower girl.

The couple has previously spoken candidly about their marriage. In 2022, Simpson shared with People “I feel like every moment with us, we’re growing as long as we’re communicating, and our love is only deepening.

“I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much. I feel like we’re stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning.”