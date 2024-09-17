Jessica Simpson Poses Back-to-Back with Much-Taller Son Ace, 11

The singer shares three kids with her husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson poses back-to-back with son Ace

Jessica Simpson's son is all grown up!

The singer, 44, who is a mom of three with husband Eric Johnson, published an Instagram Stories post on Monday, Sept. 16, showing off her 11-year-old son Ace's impressive stature.

In the black-and-white image, the mother and son duo could be seen looking straight ahead as they stood back-to-back in a kitchen.

The photo showed her preteen wearing sneakers and standing taller than his mother, who wore animal-print slippers.

Simpson also included a black-and-white photo with her 12-year-old daughter Maxwell and a picture of herself carrying her youngest daughter, 5-year-old Birdie.

In another image, the three kids are seen making silly faces as they sit in the back seat of a car.

Back in August, the Jessica Simpson Collection founder proudly celebrated Ace's eleventh birthday by "braggin' " about him in a sweet Instagram post.

"I’m gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet 💚🦀 Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together 💫🍀 Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!," she wrote.

Earlier this month, she marked the start of the new school year by sharing photos of her kids in their school uniforms.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson's three kids: Birdie, Maxwell, Ace

"Maxwell, Ace and Birdie y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace ! Keep on showin’ up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year! I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow. 🤍," Simpson wrote on Instagram.

Fans will soon get a closer look at Simpson's life with the release of her upcoming multi-part documentary with Gunpowder & Sky.

Jessica Simpson/instagram Jessica Simpson with her three kids

“In releasing my memoir, Open Book, I was moved to learn just how much people saw themselves in my story. I am ready to share a lot that has happened in my life since that book was published, including an artistic journey and return to music inspired by pain and betrayal as well as beauty and forgiveness," she said in a press release statement.

"I am looking forward to reconnecting and sharing my heart with all those who might need it in the hope that we can inspire each other and move forward on our parallel journeys," her statement continued.



