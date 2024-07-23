Jessica Simpson raves over 'rockstar' Ashlee Simpson's return to the stage
Ashlee celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Autobiography by throwing a party at West Hollywood nightclub Evita on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jessica shared several videos showing her younger sibling performing on stage and gushed over the gig. "I woke up this mornin' cryin' like a fan girl nerd sister watchin' this from last night!!! You are a f**kin' rockstar Ash!” "You looked, sounded, and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC!”