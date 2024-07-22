Jessie J reveals OCD and ADHD diagnoses

The singer has revealed that she has been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The Price Tag musician gave birth to a son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, last year, and told fans motherhood had made her more aware of her conditions. In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old wrote, "Hello. I was diagnosed with ADHD and OCD about three months ago. In telling people a lot of the reaction I got was, 'Yeah I mean we knew that' (which I'm sure some of you are doing right now)…”