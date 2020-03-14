Jessie Royer stays ahead in the Iditarod

SHOWS: RUBY TO KALTAG, ALASKA, USA (MARCH 13, 2020) (LAGARDERE - Broadcasters: NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE EVENT. NO ARCHIVE Digital: NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE EVENT. NO ARCHIVE)

1. PETER KAISER ARRIVES IN RUBY

2. CLOSE UP OF PETER KAISER’S DOGS AT RUBY

3. THOMAS WAERNER ARRIVING AT RUBY

4. DOG LYING ON GROUND

5. (SOUNDBITE) ( English) THOMAS WAERNER SAYING:

"Trying to get in front and see how the speed is on the other teams. So I have more sped than some teams but you never know in dog racing. I have an expression in Norwegian, I say 'it goes how it goes', you just do the job and try, maybe go good, maybe go bad."

6. JOAR ULSOM ARRIVING AT RUBY

7. DOGS AT NIGHT

8. DOGS RESTING AT CHECKPOINT

9. BRENT SASS ARRIVING AT CHECKPOINT IN THE DARK

10. JESSIE ROYER ARRIVING AT RUBY

11. AERIAL VIEW OF TERRAIN

STORY: The seventh day of the Iditarod Trail Sleddog Race on Friday (March 13) saw the mushers pass through the checkpoint at Ruby on their way to Kaltag.

The race, one of the few sporting events still taking place in North America, now heads through Kaltag Portage to the coast of Norton Sound where the mushers can expect harsh weather.

Jessie Royer is currently in first place ahead of Brent Sass.

Current top mushers:

1. Jessie Royer

2. Brent Sass

3. Richie Diehl

4. Wade Marrs

5. Peter Kaiser



