The Jesus and Mary Chain, Roundhouse: 40 years on, the Reid brothers get a new lease of life

Still defying labels: Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain - Sergione Infuso /Corbis

Anniversary tours usually mean one of two things: a shameless cash-grab, or a desperate attempt to wallow in former glories. But The Jesus and Mary Chain’s 40th birthday (already marked by the release of their best album in 20 years, Glasgow Eyes) felt less like a return to form and more like the start of a new era.

Brothers Jim and William Reid burst out of the small Scottish town of East Kilbride in the mid-1980s, quickly becoming as famous for their chaotic live shows as their songs – they had a reputation for punching each other’s lights out on stage. Manager Alan McGee thought they were the greatest band since the Sex Pistols; former drummer Bobby Gillespie (of Primal Scream) said McGee had watched their soundcheck and thought they were “insane, mind blowing. It’s not music but it’s, like, complete enthusiasm”.

He wasn’t wrong. The Jesus and Mary Chain’s power has always been in their distortion of genre and tone. Gnarly vocals and guitars twisted through fuzzy pedals, coupled with achingly romantic lyrics, fuse together the light and dark of their musical influences, from The Velvet Underground and the Beach Boys to Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound.

Jim, still slight in stature, bowed over on stage like a rag doll with a voice box and the weight of the world on his shoulders as he howled through hit after hit from a pitch-black stage only occasionally illuminated by ominous serpent-green or scarlet beams.

There was Happy When It Rains, alt-pop’s buoyant ode to falling in love; the rockabilly-lite riff in Head On that just begs an audience to give in and get carried away (“The way I feel tonight / Oh, I could die and I wouldn’t mind”); and Just Like Honey, of course, still thrilling, like a horror-movie spin on a Motown record.

Offering some respite from the doom and gloom came Sometimes Always, from 1994’s quintessential lazy summer classic Stoned and Dethroned, tenderly sung with guest vocalist Madeleine Cassidy, and the gloriously upbeat new track Girl 71.

Story continues

The Jesus and Mary Chain have a chequered discography – let’s pretend 1998’s Munki never happened, shall we? – so the setlist lulled in parts. I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’s naff singalong chorus and Amputation’s crooning interjections both showed the band are much better when they embrace disorder rather than poppy soundbites.

However, the Reids – now both in their sixties – still defy labels. They’re not really shoegaze, they’re not straight-up indie. Four decades in, they’re still just two brothers having fun making a whole lot of noise.

Touring Europe until May; playing Green Man Festival in August; themarychain.com