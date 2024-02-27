Jet2 flight to Birmingham makes emergency landing after ‘smoke reported in plane’

The Jet2 plane was able to land safely (PA )

A Jet2 aircraft with hundreds of passengers had to make an emergency landing after smoke was reported to be seen inside the plane.

The LS1266 flight was headed from Tenerife South to Birmingham last Thursday, when they ended up redirected to Faro Airport in Portugal.

All 220 passengers were moved to a separate plane which got them to Birmingham just before midnight.

Firefighters and police reportedly met the plane to deal with what the airline has now called a “minor technical issue”.

The landing was completed safely and the aircraft was able to return to the UK the next day.

Jet2 has not explained what the “reported smoke inside the plane” was – they have called it a “minor technical issue” and a “minor fault indication”.

A spokesperson said: “Flight LS1266 from Tenerife to Birmingham followed standard procedure and diverted to Faro on February 22 due to a minor technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely and customers continued their journey to Birmingham on a replacement aircraft.”

Just last month, a British Airways flight to Prague was forced to make an emergency landing back in the UK after fumes were “observed in the cockpit”, according to reports.

The plane took off from Heathrow Airport at 7.25am on January 21 and had been due to land in Prague just after 10am.

The flight had to reverse course while over Dover, just half an hour into its journey, and it landed back at Heathrow at 8.41am.

Footage shared online shows several fire engines rushing towards the plane after it landed.

A British Airways spokesperson said the pilots returned due to a “technical issue”, though they did not specify what that was.