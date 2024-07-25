JetBlue to begin service out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to Florida starting in 2025

Storyful

A plane carrying 19 people crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, July 24, according to local police, killing all but one aboard.Those on board were all employees of Saurya Airlines, police said. The plane was bound for Pokhara for maintenance, they said.The survivor was said to be the pilot, according to the Associated Press, citing a doctor at Kathmandu Medical College Hospital.This footage was captured by Saroj Neupane, who said that it shows emergency services at the scene. Credit: Saroj Neupane via Storyful