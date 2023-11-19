Jets close five-game homestand wit 5-2 victory over Coyotes

WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists in leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Kyle Connor, with his league-leading 14th goal, Josh Morrissey, Vladislav Namestnikov and Mason Appleton, an empty-net goal, also scored for Winnipeg (10-5-2).

Laurent Brossoit made 16 saves.

The victory allowed the Jets to conclude their five-game homestand with a 4-1-0 record.

Matt Dumba and Matias Maccelli replied for Arizona (8-7-2).

Karel Vejmelka stopped 21-of-25 shots.

Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 4-2 edge 4:15 into the third period, converting a pass from Scheifele on a 2-on-1 to beat Vejmelka.

Appleton sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:30 remaining.

Connor scored 11:26 into the middle frame, taking a quick pass from Scheifele and sniping a shot over Vejmelka’s right shoulder to put the Jets ahead 3-2.

Dumba knotted the score at 2-2 after deflecting a perfect pass from Travis Boyd past Brossoit at 6:08 of the second period.

The Jets rebounded from a 1-0 deficit with a pair of goals just 58 seconds apart in the opening frame.

Scheifele scored on a backhanded shot at the 17:04 mark to tie things up.

Namestnikov followed by beating Vejmelka to the puck behind the goal, then banking a shot into the vacated net off Arizona's Lawson Crouse, who was in front.

Maccelli opened the scoring, capping off a nifty passing play 14:53 into the first period. He converted on a pass from J.J. Moser, who found Maccelli alone at the side of an empty net.

NOTES

Morrissey's first-period assist was the 200th of his NHL career, which makes him the third defenceman in franchise history to reach that milestone behind Dustin Byfuglien (294) and Toby Enstrom (254). … Brossoit made the 100th start of his NHL career Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Jets will head to Tampa Bay to face the Lightning in the first of a three-game road trip on Wednesday.

The Coyotes return home to play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday in the first of a seven-game homestand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.

Jim Bender, The Canadian Press