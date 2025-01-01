Jett and Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett Celebrate First New Year's Eve as Parents: 'Starting the Best Year of Our Life'

Jett and Campbell "Pookie" Puckett rang in their first New Year's as parents with a stylish date night.

The 32-year-old shared glimpses into the couples' night out on Instagram as they attended a New Year's Eve bash on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Leading off her Instagram Stories posts, Campbell's New Year's Eve festivities began with a sweet moment with her daughter, Paloma Campbell Puckett, that was captioned "Heaven," before she got ready for her night out.

Campbell Puckett/Instagram Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett and her daughter Paloma

Campbell then shared an Instagram Reel of her "milky shimmery French [tip nails] to ring in 2025✨✨💅🏼" that matched perfectly with her classy white outfit, accented with a black bow in the front. She then posted a sweet mirror selfie and kiss with Jett on her Instagram Stories captioned "love u so much." Campbell continued to document the rest of their night together and share further glimpses into the party decor and food at the New Year's party.

In one of the videos shared from their night out, Jett told Campbell they were "starting the best year of our life together ... I really mean that" before they shared their first kiss to officially ring in the New Year.

Campbell Puckett/Instagram Jett and Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett share a New Year's kiss

The couple first went viral in January 2024 after Jett called Campbell "Pookie" in one of her TikTok videos. From then, the couple gained millions of views and fans online as they shared more wholesome content about their lives.

Campbell and Jett spoke exclusively with PEOPLE as two of 2024's Creators of the Year about their unexpected internet fame and finding “the right balance” between their personal and private lives.

Campbell Puckett/Instagram Jett and Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett celebrate New Year's Eve

"When [people] come up to us in person — while it can be overwhelming how sweet they are — it makes us feel like we're making a difference in the world,” Jett said at the time. Campbell added that it's also about "putting out content that people love, [which also] exposes more of our life."

Before they welcomed their daughter in November 2024, the couple also talked about working together "as a unit" to raise her in the way they want and noted that they felt "very blessed and grateful to be able to put that message in the world.”

“We're just so grateful for the people that love us and that they show us so much love," Campbell shared. "It’s very surreal to have so many people that love us and that are looking forward to our future.”



