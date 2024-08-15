Jewelry store on Bentonville Square to close after 76 years in business

ABC News

It's important to make a good first impression — whether you're on a first date, interviewing for a job or running to be vice president of the United States. According to 538's new polling average of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's favorable and unfavorable ratings, the Democratic candidate for vice president has an unusual quality for a modern politician: He's well liked. Democrats' initial branding of Walz — as a paternal former teacher, coach and National Guardsman — seems to have caught on, especially immediately after he was announced as Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, when multiple polls found him with a double-digit positive net favorability rating (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating).