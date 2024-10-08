All the Jewelry Taylor Swift Wore to Cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs — Including $177 Vivienne Westwood Hoops

The pop star loves her bling

Jamie Squire/Getty All the details on Taylor Swift's jewelry from the Chiefs-Saints

Taylor Swift is an accessories girl through and through.

The “Fortnight” singer, 34, touched down at Arrowhead Stadium once again to cheer on Travis Kelce as he and the Kansas City Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7 in Kansas City.

As always, her game-day attire delivered on all fronts: fashion, glam (her sparkly glitter freckles marked the return of our favorite Y2K makeup trend) and, of course, bling.

She decked out her preppy plaid Vivienne Westwood look in an impressive collection of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces that Sarah Chapelle of well-known Taylor Swift-dedicated Instagram style account @taylorswiftstyled sourced and decoded.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift attends the Chiefs vs. Saints match at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7, 2024

On top, Swift wore a pair of spacey $177 Vivienne Westwood mini golden orb drop earrings encrusted with gemstones. The label also has a pair of $165 platinum-tone finished earrings that feature white crystals for added sparkle.

While she kept it simple on top (her necklace was a single Cartier Agrafe Herringbone Twisted Necklace), she rocked multiple bracelets from her favorite brands.

Her stack included two pieces from Jacquie Aiche — a $5,250 emerald, diamond and 14K gold eye bracelet and a $4,675 14K rose gold chain adorned with 11 diamonds. Plus, she nodded to Kelce with her beloved custom diamond “TNT” bracelet from Wove.

Swift also tossed on a couple of rings. Two of them were by Effy and were adorned with rubies (we couldn’t not notice the sweet sapphire heart-shaped pendant on one of the solo bands) while the third was a $3,490 lab-cut diamond Cloud Offset Pear Ring by Shahla Karimi Jewelry.

AP Photo/Ed Zurga Taylor Swift attends the Chiefs vs. Bengals game on Sept. 15, 2024

While her bling was enough to light up the stadium, Swift’s appearance alone made the whole place shimmer.

The "Love Story" hitmaker has had a bit more time to attend Chiefs games as she's currently taking a break from the Eras Tour. She’s even been joined by some of her family members, including her mom Andrea Swift and her dad, Scott Swift (the latter of whom was at the Oct. 7 game with her).

Since Kelce's first game on sept. 5, Swift has delivered tons of style inspo with her stadium looks, which have so far consisted of everything from a Chiefs shirtdress and knee-high boots to a sexy denim-on-denim moment.



