Jewelry theft in Ephrata

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Princess Charlene's £250k engagement ring from Prince Albert signifies her 'tears of joy'
Princess Charlene of Monaco's £250k engagement ring from Prince Albert predicted her wedding day tears - expert details
- Yahoo Life Shopping
Prevent frizz and hair breakage with this satin-lined beanie — on sale for just $14
'Doesn't give me hat hair!' raved a fan of this cool cap.
- InStyle
22 Nordstrom Weekend Deals Up to 75% Off: Madewell, Frame, and Estée Lauder
Its Half-Yearly Sale includes a Meghan Markle-worn denim brand and anti-aging skin care.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'Today I was carded — I'm 49': This anti-aging eye cream is down to $20
Loved by over 15,000 reviewers, it targets dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles — and it's over 40% off.
- InStyle
A 64-Year-Old With “Wrinkled and Parched” Skin Relies on This Plumping $12 Serum
It instantly smooths fine lines.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'60 is the new 40': This popular vitamin C serum is on sale for just $10
This anti-aging warrior is packed with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.
- Hello!
Prince William and Princess Kate interrupt Christmas break to make major announcement
The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their Christmas break with their three children as the royal couple shared a major announcement
- People
“Wheel of Fortune” Contestant Makes Hilariously Wrong Guess During Holiday Puzzle: 'Chocolate, Chestnuts and Chickens'
"I was screaming at the TV," one viewer wrote on Instagram
- The Daily Beast
Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance
Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon
- The Daily Beast
Royal Christmas Unity in Tatters as Prince Andrew Scandal Splits His Own Family
Christmas needle Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are set to ditch their parents, Prince Andrew and Fergie, with “Bea” blithely joining the official royal Christmas in Sandringham, to which the shamed prince and his ex-wife have been uninvited. This development, reported by the Daily Mail, has thrown the royal Christmas message of family unity into an extraordinary state of confusion.
- CBC
Why Trump suddenly cares about the U.S. debt ceiling
As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o
- BuzzFeed
It Seems Like Everyone In The World Has A Persistent Cough Right Now: Here's What Experts Are Saying About This Symptom
It's not COVID or the flu. If you've been sick for a few weeks and have tested negative for everything, here's what's going on.
- MMA Junkie
Sydney Sweeney and boxing Hall of Famer Christy Martin: Best photos
Check out these images of actor Sydney Sweeney and boxing Hall of Famer Christy Martin. Sweeney will play Martin in an upcoming motion picture.
- BuzzFeed
We Spoke To A Colorectal Cancer Doctor Who Shared 5 Things We Should All Stop Doing Immediately
Cases of colorectal cancer have been rapidly increasing among young adults, so we spoke to a doctor to get some helpful tips.
- GOBankingRates
3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role
President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.
- People
Blake Lively Sues “It Ends with Us ”Costar Justin Baldoni for Sexual Harassment, Claims He Caused Her 'Severe Emotional Distress'
A lawyer for Baldoni, who directed the film, said the allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt"
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice makes last-minute change to Christmas plans on health grounds – details
Prince Beatrice has confirmed her change of plans when it comes to the Christmas season with Prince Andrew's daughter deciding to stay in the United Kingdom
- The Hill
Ocasio-Cortez faces uncertain political future
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is facing an uncertain future after a pivotal setback this week, when she lost her race to lead Democrats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-Va.) victory sparked new anger in liberals pushing for a generational change in leadership, and some are wondering how Ocasio-Cortez…
- FTW Outdoors
Charlie Woods had perfect reaction to Tiger’s round of drinks joke after hole-in-one
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad
- BuzzFeed
"I Haven't Paid For It Since 2020": People Are Sharing Their Most Frugal Habits, And Some Of These Are Game-Changers
"It doesn’t even feel like frugality because I prefer it this way."