All the Jewels Taking Our Breath Away at the 2024 Emmys

The moment has finally come to find out which of our favorite TV shows and nominees will be taking home awards at the 2024 Emmys. And while we’re looking forward to seeing whether Shogun can add to its already record-breaking win count and The Crown triumphs one last time for its final season, it’s the red carpet fashion we’re most excited about—specifically the high jewelry.

Every year, TV’s biggest stars turn up to the Emmys red carpet wearing the most glamorous ensembles with oodles of gems and precious stones, and this year is no exception. The night is still young, but we're already seeing some seriously well-dressed celebs decked out in sparkly diamonds in all shapes and sizes, all sorts of bright and colorful baubles, and tons of spotlight-stealing necklaces, earrings, and brooches. Among the memorable looks so far: Selena Gomez in Tiffany jewels, Greta Lee in sapphire and diamond earrings, and Laverne Cox in a vintage Alexander McQueen gown with a dramatic Rabanne chained necklace.

There's certainly more to come in the hours ahead, so stick with T&C as we share all the most breathtaking jewelry moments at the 76th installment of the Emmys, below.

More: The 2024 Emmy's Nomination List

Selena Gomez

In a black jewel-trimmed Ralph Lauren gown with Tiffany jewelry.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Greta Lee

In a white Loewe gown and Tiffany sapphire and diamond earrings.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

In a navy two-piece outfit with a diamond choker.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Laverne Cox

In a vintage Alexander McQueen gown with Rabanne jewelry.

Scott Kirkland - Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

In an emerald Christian Siriano gown with diamond jewelry.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas

In a lilac gown with statement blue earrings.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

In a nude gown and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

In a metallic Emilia Wickstead gown and bejeweled drop earrings.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

In a black tux with a cream silk dress shirt and a leaf-shaped brooch, timepiece, and sunglasses.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

In a strapless pink gown and a diamond choker.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Robin Roberts

In a sequins Marc Bouwer dress with sapphire and diamond jewelry.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Ella Purnell

In a metallic gown with diamond drop earrings.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

In a black strapless dress and diamond jewelry.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Gillian Jacobs

In a strapless red gown and aqua earrings.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

You Might Also Like