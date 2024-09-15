All the Jewels Taking Our Breath Away at the 2024 Emmys
The moment has finally come to find out which of our favorite TV shows and nominees will be taking home awards at the 2024 Emmys. And while we’re looking forward to seeing whether Shogun can add to its already record-breaking win count and The Crown triumphs one last time for its final season, it’s the red carpet fashion we’re most excited about—specifically the high jewelry.
Every year, TV’s biggest stars turn up to the Emmys red carpet wearing the most glamorous ensembles with oodles of gems and precious stones, and this year is no exception. The night is still young, but we're already seeing some seriously well-dressed celebs decked out in sparkly diamonds in all shapes and sizes, all sorts of bright and colorful baubles, and tons of spotlight-stealing necklaces, earrings, and brooches. Among the memorable looks so far: Selena Gomez in Tiffany jewels, Greta Lee in sapphire and diamond earrings, and Laverne Cox in a vintage Alexander McQueen gown with a dramatic Rabanne chained necklace.
There's certainly more to come in the hours ahead, so stick with T&C as we share all the most breathtaking jewelry moments at the 76th installment of the Emmys, below.
More: The 2024 Emmy's Nomination List
Selena Gomez
In a black jewel-trimmed Ralph Lauren gown with Tiffany jewelry.
Greta Lee
In a white Loewe gown and Tiffany sapphire and diamond earrings.
Saoirse Ronan
In a navy two-piece outfit with a diamond choker.
Laverne Cox
In a vintage Alexander McQueen gown with Rabanne jewelry.
Liza Colón-Zayas
In an emerald Christian Siriano gown with diamond jewelry.
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas
In a lilac gown with statement blue earrings.
Padma Lakshmi
In a nude gown and Briony Raymond jewelry.
Gillian Anderson
In a metallic Emilia Wickstead gown and bejeweled drop earrings.
Jonathan Bailey
In a black tux with a cream silk dress shirt and a leaf-shaped brooch, timepiece, and sunglasses.
Aja Naomi King
In a strapless pink gown and a diamond choker.
Robin Roberts
In a sequins Marc Bouwer dress with sapphire and diamond jewelry.
Ella Purnell
In a metallic gown with diamond drop earrings.
Quinta Brunson
In a black strapless dress and diamond jewelry.
Gillian Jacobs
In a strapless red gown and aqua earrings.
