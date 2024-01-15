Jewish communities come together after 100 days since the attack on Israel

BANG Showbiz

These religious concepts have been brought to the big screen and some actors have been cast as the two opposite beings. From Willem Dafoe's dramatic portrayal of Jesus in 'The Last Temptation of Christ', to Liz Hurley's sexy Devil in 'Bedazzled', let's take a look at which Hollywood stars have played the omnipotent creator and the fallen angel... In 1988, Willem Dafoe delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of his career playing Jesus in Martin Scorsese's 'The Last Temptation of Christ.