Jewish communities come together after 100 days since the attack on Israel
Jewish communities come together after 100 days since the attack on Israel
Jewish communities come together after 100 days since the attack on Israel
Commentary with a historical twist by Fresno State Professor Andrew Fiala.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Nicaraguan government said Sunday it released Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 18 clergy members from jail and handed them over to Vatican authorities. They had been jailed more than a year ago, in most cases, as part of a crackdown on the opposition and church by President Daniel Ortega, who accused them of supporting massive 2018 civic protests that he claimed were a plot to overthrow him. The government said in a press statement the release was part of negotiations with the V
As we watch the war in Israel and Gaza unfold on our TV screens every night, it can be easy to lose sight of how we got here. But for the Jewish community across Britain, the horror of October 7 – and the hatred it has unleashed here at home – remains at the forefront of our minds.
These religious concepts have been brought to the big screen and some actors have been cast as the two opposite beings. From Willem Dafoe’s dramatic portrayal of Jesus in ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’, to Liz Hurley’s sexy Devil in ‘Bedazzled’, let’s take a look at which Hollywood stars have played the omnipotent creator and the fallen angel... Good and the evil, heaven and hell, symbolized by God and the Devil. From Willem Dafoe’s dramatic portrayal of Jesus in ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’, to Liz Hurley’s sexy Devil in ‘Bedazzled’, let’s take a look at which Hollywood stars have played the omnipotent creator and the fallen angel... In 1988, Willem Dafoe delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of his career playing Jesus in Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Last Temptation of Christ.
As King Frederik accedes as monarch, his 18-year-old son is now next in line to the throne
Across Israel, almost a quarter of a million people displaced from their homes by the war with Hamas are clinging to any semblance of normality.
No, it’s not the same on “both sides.” And it’s getting worse as the alignment of the GOP and Christian fundamentalists deepens. | Opinion
Hundreds of people also watched the live-streamed service from outside the church because of the packed-out attendance.
Jeymes Samuel deepens the irreverent narrative in "The Book of Clarence" by showing brutal biblical scenes through a modern lens. (Spoilers ahead!)
Living out teachings of philosophical nonviolence is the only true way to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Toronto police and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) say they're investigating after videos of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head around the time of a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday circulated on social media.The video, which was shared on platforms like Reddit and X, appeared to show a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending another person on the ground and kneeing them in the face as they restrain them, before holding their head down on the floor in a puddl
The 'Sex Education' star had the most-talked-about dress at the 2024 Golden Globes
Former Palm Beach Police Department officer Bethany Guerriero is facing a lawsuit for pulling a gun on a man who called police for help.
The Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily in the first half of their wild card game against Green Bay. Here are the best reactions.
The Wall Street boogeyman is back to bashing the big players.
Two US Navy SEALs are missing after falling into the sea during a mission in the Gulf of Aden, US officials disclosed told the AP.
Conservative lawyer George Conway says that if former Donald Trump starts losing caucuses and primaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election, he will take everyone down with him and won’t support anyone who beats him.
Joe Biden's comments follow a second US strike on the Houthis, who have attacked shipping in the Red Sea.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis on Sunday defended the qualifications of special prosecutor Nathan Wade in the state’s case against former President Trump, marking her first public remarks since allegations of misconduct involving Wade were weighed against her last week. Willis, speaking Sunday with a congregation at the Big Bethel AME Church ahead…
In 2022, Donald Trump had lost support among GOP college graduates in polling. Now, most of them have migrated back to the former president.