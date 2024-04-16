Jewish community, UCSD professor react to Iran's attack on Israel
Middle Eastern communities in San Diego are nervously watching as tensions rise throughout the Middle East.
Stephanie Grisham also recalled a telling telephone call the former president made about his wife.
The former president seems to be the go-to guy on a certain matter.
Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty ImagesThe Manhattan District Attorney’s Office wants the judge overseeing the first trial against a former American president to start it off with a lunging attack, asking the court to personally sanction Donald Trump for his verbal onslaught against witnesses in the case.Shortly after noon, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy formally asked the judge to fine Trump “$1,000 for each post that violates the court order,” “direct the defendant to take do
Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty ImagesThe Trump campaign furiously denied suggestions that he had fallen asleep during the first day of his historic criminal trial—calling the suggestion “fake news” while claiming falsely that the reporters who noted his sleepy courtroom demeanor weren’t even in the same room when it happened. “This is 100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the court room,” the Trump campaign said in a statement Monday shortly after proceedings concluded.The New
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig suggested what to watch out for during the former president's hush money trial.
CNNCNN’s Jake Tapper was met with an impersonation of an Irish woman when he brought on a former lawyer for Donald Trump to discuss the process of selecting jurors in front of a judge.William Brennan, an attorney who represented Trump during the 2022 Trump Organization trial, spoke to Tapper on Monday about his experience evaluating potential jurors in the case. That experience apparently included an introduction to a 40-something Irish woman who had strong opinions about the twice-impeached for
Spencer Platt/GettyOutside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, a “Christian conservative rapper” who identified himself as “Shawn DVS 7.0” awaited the arrival of Donald Trump.“Sometimes I have my disagreements with Trump, but nobody compares,” he said, resting a full-size American flag pole on his shoulder. Democrats, he added, “couldn’t get him with collusion, they couldn’t get him with all the other stuff before, so now they’re going with all these side angles.”He was one of about 50 Trump
The Good Liars offered some blunt readings from a bible that could only come from the former president.
Lindell’s phone was seized while he was in the drive through lane of a Hardee’s restaurant in Minnesota, as he was on his way home from a duck hunting trip.
Iran is a key arms supplier and economic partner to Russia.
The former president complained about reality during a rally in Pennsylvania
It was the Colorado congresswoman's worst fundraising quarter in year. But she did get $400 from George Santos.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyPrince Harry was “stupid” to boast about his illegal drug use in his memoir Spare, and in interviews to promote the book, royal experts have told The Daily Beast, after the American ambassador in London sharpened the political dimension of the issue by saying Harry would never be deported under a Biden administration.Ambassador Jane Hartley’s comments that deportation action against Harry was “not going to happen in the Biden administ
First Madison Cawthorn. Now Mark Robinson and Michelle Morrow. Expect backlash from other states. | Letters to the editor
"This country has done so much for me, I'm proud to pay my taxes every single year," Cuban wrote on X. "Tag a former president that you know doesn't."
UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps aims to accelerate production of the DragonFire laser system for use in Ukraine.
The former secretary of state discussed reproductive rights during a Monday appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump will appear in a criminal courtroom Monday morning in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over whether, in 2016, Trump used campaign funds to try to keep voters from finding out about an alleged affair with an adult film star.The case is by no means a slam-dunk, it’s potentially weaker than some of the other criminal cases pending against the former president. Although his legal team ha
Retired Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jim Sciutto about the Iran attack on Israel.
Jerry Dean McLain first bet on former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social two years ago, buying into the Trump company’s planned merger partner, Digital World Acquisition, at $90 a share. Over time, as the price changed, he kept buying, amassing hundreds of shares for $25,000 - pretty much his “whole nest egg,” he said. That nest egg has lost about half its value in the past two weeks as Trump Media & Technology Group’s share price dropped from $66 after its public debut last month to $32 on F