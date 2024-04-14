Jewish Federation of NH, UNH professor react to Iran airstrike toward Israel

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives will make a change in its schedule to consider legislation that supports Israel and holds Iran accountable, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on Saturday. "The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack," he said in a statement. It was unclear whether Scalise was referring to a stand-alone bill to aid Israel, or the $95 billion supplemental spending bill that includes $14 billion for Israel, in addition to $60 billion for Ukraine, support for Taiwan and billions of dollars in humanitarian assistance.