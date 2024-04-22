Jewish students told to flee Columbia campus. How does that happen in America in 2024?

Nicole Russell, USA TODAY
University protests that promote rampant antisemitism and support anti-American terrorists might be protected by the First Amendment, but they are heinous and evil, and should be condemned nonetheless.

Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University have gotten so out of control that administrators announced Monday that all classes will be held virtually. That decision came after a rabbi associated with Columbia, concerned about the safety of Jewish students at the Ivy League school, warned them to leave campus, the day before the start of Passover.

Similar demonstrations also have occurred at Yale, and Harvard restricted access to its famous Yard this week in anticipation of protests. A Jewish student journalist at Yale said a protestor jabbed her with a Palestinian flag on Saturday.

Since Hamas terrorists brutally attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, the reaction in America has been mixed, but often disappointing. Pro-Hamas or pro-Palestinian protests have been staged in cities across the U.S., and student protests on college campuses have been among the most outspoken and outrageous.

At Columbia last week, activist groups set up a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” on campus to “protest Columbia University’s continued financial investment in corporations that profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide, and occupation in Palestine.”

Jewish students fear for their safety at Columbia

That led to the arrest on Thursday of more than 100 students, including the daughter of Minnesota progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar.

It also led to the concerns about Jewish students' safety on campus.

In a statement, University President Minouche Shafik said Columbia would “try to bring this crisis to a resolution" by, among other actions, speaking with student protestors.

“I am deeply saddened by what is happening on our campus,” she said. “Our bonds as a community have been severely tested in ways that will take a great deal of time and effort to reaffirm.”

Protesters occupy an encampment in support of Palestinians on the grounds of Columbia University on April 22, 2024 in New York City.

Unfortunately, Shafik’s words ring hollow, with demonstrations festering for days and alarm over antisemitism growing ever since Oct. 7.

It is deeply disturbing to see outbursts of antisemitic protests at our nation’s elite universities, which after all, are responsible for forming the minds of our nation’s next generation of leaders. It's stunning to see that the slaughter of more than 1,200 Israelis and other innocent civilians spurred both a spike in antisemitism and vocal support for Hamas terrorists.

Make no mistake: These hate-filled protests, where anti-American chants can be heard, are not about the First Amendment. Of course, students have a right to protest peacefully, speak, gather and even embrace bigotry. Few would argue otherwise.

Will US stand with Israel? Hamas terrorism and US antisemitism cast shadow over Passover for American Jews

Antisemitism has festered on college campuses

But it was negligent for Columbia’s leadership to allow mobs on campus to build for days – mobs that have incited violence and hate and chanted anti-American and antisemitic slogans. That was irresponsible and dangerous.

To allow such protests to go on at Columbia under the guise of the First Amendment is to gaslight observers about the seriousness of these events and to callously ignore rampant antisemitism, which obviously had been festering even before the awful attacks on Israel in October.

Hate begets more hate, and acts of violence, intimidation, harassment and threats should be treated with seriousness and action, not statements and pandering.

Education can create empathy: My students rioted after I said, 'I stand with Israel.' Here's how we came together after.

It is disappointing to see that even while American universities have embraced diversity, equity and inclusion programs, blatant bigotry and hatred of America have sprouted on campus. So diversity should  thrive, but Jewish students should be shunned?

Antisemitism must not be allowed to spread its poison in America. Yet, it clearly has spread already at our most elite universities and in the minds of our supposedly best and brightest students.

This could have been predicted on campuses where a focus on education, history and robust debate were ceded to leftwing administrators who steered their institutions to focus on inclusion, propaganda and “safe spaces.” If it is only students’ feelings that matter, why not host a week-long demonstration spouting anti-American nonsense and harassing Jewish students?

The irony of these students, who after graduation often land in influential positions across our nation, going to universities that have cultivated anti-American and antisemitic hate should not be lost on anyone, including potential students and parents paying tuition. Nor on those administrators who stood idly by while hatred festered and now say they wish this ugliness wasn’t happening on their campus.

It is happening. It has been happening. What will we do about it?

Nicole Russell is an opinion columnist with USA TODAY. She lives in Texas with her four kids.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why are Jewish students not safe at Columbia? Blame deep antisemitism

