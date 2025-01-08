JFD gives safety reminders as temperatures drop

The Daily Beast

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly settled their divorce just five months after Lopez first filed for divorce in August, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the split is surprisingly amicable, with both walking away with what they each separately earned during their two-year marriage. This means that whatever money they made from their respective projects during those two years will be theirs. They also will reportedly not be paying spousal support to each other. At the time of