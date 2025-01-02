JFK’s Grandson Pretends He’s Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer in Bizarre Stunt

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, took to his social media pages on Wednesday to defend his “client,” It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni in his legal battle with costar Blake Lively. But the Daily Beast can now confirm that the 31-year-old recent law school grad and correspondentVogue was just doing a strange comedy bit.

“Justin is my client, I’m his lawyer,” Schlossberg wrote on X in a post that he later screenshot to add to his Instagram Stories . “Even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense. I am not a hero. I’m just doing my job,” he also wrote, adding “My personal feelings about Justin Baldoni are irrelevant,” for good measure.

is this satire? terrible take. — spencer thomas (@byspencerthomas) January 2, 2025

The ruse continued on Schlossberg’s Instagram account, where he reposted a New York Post story about Baldoni’s $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times with the caption “Justice for Justin” and declared that his “client” was “innocent.”

His fake announcement was promptly publicized by TMZ, which published a story amplifying the posts with the headline, “ Justin Baldoni Hires JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg .” That piece has since disappeared from the outlet’s website, redirecting to the home page.

As social media users criticized Schlossberg for “supporting” Baldoni, he replied to one person who wrote, “If you can’t tell this is satire you need to get offline,” with a simple “thank you.”

Schlossberg’s confirmation was buried in his X replies, however, as he’d continued on with another post to keep the bit going, “Justin has NOTHING to hide. Justice will be his revenge. After BOSTON MASSACRE, John Adams represented the British at trial. Same sh--, different day.”

Sources with direct knowledges of Baldoni’s legal proceedings also confirmed to the Daily Beast that his claims had no basis in truth. The Daily Beast also reached out to Schlossberg directly but did not receive a response.

Why the young Kennedy decided to invoke Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni for this particular attempt at “satire” remains to be seen, but it’s far from his first ever bid for attention. Schlossberg has made a name for himself in recent years with his internet antics, prompting fanfare for his shirtless selfies and quirky posts .

He became a social media darling on the left while supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, during which he appeared on stage at the DNC in person for the first time. He’s also been praised for his online critiques of his uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid, telling RFK Jr. supporters via video that he’s a “prick” who’s “lying to you.”

His popularity in “carrying the Kennedy banner forward,” as the Washington Post put it last month , only increased when he was hired as Vogue’s political correspondent earlier this year. In the profile of the young Kennedy Vogue published to announce his new role, Schlossberg told the magazine, “I try to say things that I think are important.”

Schlossberg also told Vogue, “People can tell when people are being authentic and don’t have any other agenda. That comes through in ways that are intangible but people pick up on, especially younger people who are super fluent with social media. There are things that you can tell are authentic versus not, and people respond well to that with me.”