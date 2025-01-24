JFK's Grandson Reacts To Donald Trump's Planned Release Of Assassination Files

Donald Trump ordered thousands of classified governmental documents to be released about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and one of Kennedy’s grandchildren isn’t exactly thrilled.

On Thursday, the president signed an executive order aimed at declassifying any remaining federal records relating to the assassinations of both the former president and his brother, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, as well as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Everything will be revealed,” Trump told reporters.

Although the previously classified documents may help prove or disprove the many conspiracy theories that have popped up in the six decades since the killings, Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of JFK, isn’t on board with their declassification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old political correspondent for Vogue magazine took to X after Trump’s executive order and wrote that there was “nothing heroic” about the release of documents.

“The truth is alot sadder than the myth — a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme,” he wrote. “Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it.”

JFK conspiracy theories —



The truth is alot sadder than the myth — a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme.



Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back.



There’s nothing heroic about it.



Jack — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 23, 2025

Considering that Schlossberg’s grandfather was murdered in cold blood, many people were surprised he didn’t see the value of releasing any documents relating to the tragedy.

Me: Don’t get distracted by the weird stuff Donald Trump does



Also me: I’d like to take a look at those JFK and MLK assassination files pic.twitter.com/aurmFwnobu — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) January 23, 2025

If there’s no conspiracy, why have they been hiding the truth for the last 60 years? — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 23, 2025

JFK would favor full and complete declassification. And, like your grandmother and your uncle he would not believe the CIA’s story of a “lone gunman.” ….If you want to clear the air of distractions, please ask your mother to release Jackie’s interviews with William Manchester.… — Jefferson Morley (@jeffersonmorley) January 23, 2025

This is not for you or about you. This is for us, who lived through these assassinations, and we have a right to know what the government is covering up. — Karan Breggia (@KaranStJohn) January 23, 2025

Not all Kennedy family members share Schlossberg’s position, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — whom Trump picked for his Cabinet after he ran a presidential campaign Schlossberg called an “embarrassment” — hadn’t commented publicly on Trump’s order as of Thursday, but had previously asked former President Joe Biden to release the records back in 2023 on the 60th anniversary of the assassination.

Trump promised in a pre-inauguration rally to do just that after the Biden administration released some, but not all, of the remaining documents.

Related...