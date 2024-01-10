Jill Biden says ‘yet another campaign’ is worth it because democracy ‘on the line’

First Lady Jill Biden said in an interview Wednesday that running for a second term in the White House is worth it for President Biden because, she said, freedom and democracy are “on the line.”

In a sit-down interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, the first lady said even enduring the partisan attacks on her family and going through the difficulties of a campaign are worth it for the sake of the country.

Brzezinski asked Biden, in a clip released ahead of the full interview release, whether “yet another one give you any pause – thinking of the personal health and well-being for both of you, the division in this country, the cruelty of MAGA Republicans against your family?”

“Does any part of you once in a while think, ‘Oh, maybe we bow out?’” Brzezinski asked.

“You know, that’s why I want to go through yet another campaign,” the first lady said, “because I think, as Joe says – democracy, our freedoms, are what’s on the line.”

“And so Americans have a choice. They can have strong, steady leadership, someone fighting for democracy, or they can choose chaos and division,” she continued.

The interview comes as the Biden campaign begins ramping up its public efforts to focus on democracy and the risk the campaign says former President Trump, the GOP frontrunner, poses to democracy.

