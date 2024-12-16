Jill Jacobson, known for roles in 'Star Trek' and 'Falcon Crest,' has died at 70: Reports

Jill Jacobson, an actress best known for her roles on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and the primetime soap opera "Falcon Crest," has died. She was 70.

Jacobson died Dec. 8 in Los Angeles, California, at Cedars-Sinai's Culver West Health Center, according to her publicist and longtime friend Daniel Hararay per reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Harary told the outlets the actress died after a battle with "a long illness." Her manager, Ben Padua, also confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly.

"We are incredibly sad to say goodbye to our beautiful, soulful, hysterically funny, elegantly raunchy client, Jill Jacobson," Padua said in a statement to EW. "Jill was a total spitfire of an actress with comedic timing straight out of a Marx Brothers' flick and Hollywood glamor right from its golden age."

Jacobson began her acting career with the title role in "Nurse Sherri," a 1977 low-budget slasher horror. She went on to act in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Days of Our Lives," "Castle," "Hung," "Newhart" and "Who's the Boss?"

Jacobson appeared in over 20 episodes of the CBS soap opera, "Falcon Crest," created by Earl Hammer Jr. which aired for nine seasons. On "Falcon Crest," Jacobson played Erin Jones.

At the same time, Jacobson appeared on eight episodes of "The New Gidget," where she played the character of Larue Wilson. Her last credited role was in the 2020 series "Etheria."

Before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, Jacobson grew up in Beaumont, Texas, and Dallas, per The Hollywood Reporter. Jacobson received a B.S. in Radio, TV and Film Performance at the University of Texas in Austin.

"Jill took us on so many adventures and she was an absolute blast," Jacobson's manager Padua concluded the statement. "Thank you, Jill. We'll see you in our dreams."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jill Jacobson dies: 'Star Trek' and Falcon Crest' actress was 70