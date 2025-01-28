Jill Zarin's Daughter Ally Shapiro Sparks Romance Rumors with “Love Is Blind”'s Leo Braudy: 'Muah Muah Muah'

The speculation comes three months after Shapiro called of her engagement to her ex-fiancé Jordan Bilfeld

Is romance in the air between Ally Shapiro and a Love Is Blind alum?

The daughter of Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 23, to share what she has been up to lately. Several slides showed Leo Braudy, who appeared on season 7 of Love Is Blind, which fueled rumors of a romance between the pair.

“😘😘😘 or ‘muah muah muah,’” she captioned it, poking fun at Braudy’s memorable moment in the show.

He replied in the comments, writing: “*mwah mwah mwah.”

Ally Shapiro/instagram (l-r) Ally Shapiro, Leo Braudy, Jill Zarin, Gary Brody

In one photo, the two posed together as they played a game of tennis. Another featured Shapiro’s mom Zarin and her boyfriend, Gary Brody, who playfully commented on the post: “Hi Braudy Bunch❤️😘”

A video showed Braudy enjoying a sunset boat ride in Florida, with Shapiro seemingly behind the camera.

On Jan. 16, Shapiro shared another video with Braudy to the popular social media sound where Nicki Minaj said, “I don’t fly on those kind of planes,” referring to commercial flights.

“Just giving the people what they want! Let’s see if I’m as funny on reels 😂,” she captioned it.

She and Braudy first sparked dating rumors when they were pictured together at Art Basel in Miami in December, which Shapiro also shared with her followers in a photo dump. Ironically, Braudy gained popularity during his time on LIB for calling himself an “art dealer.”

“Super duper serious,” he wrote under the post.

He continued to comment on Shapiro’s photos, saying, “Relax my phone's overheating,” after she shared her New Year’s Eve outfit and “*orders 500 packs*” after she posted an ad for Good Wipes’ Valentine’s Day “booty call bundle.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ally Shapiro and Jordan Bilfeld

This comes just months after Shapiro and her former fiancé called it quits in October. Just two months after getting engaged, Shapiro and VaynerMedia director Jordan Bilfeld decided to end things, with Zarin confirming the news to Page Six at the time.

"After much reflection, [they have] made the difficult decision to end their engagement," she told the outlet. "And as a family, we are focused on supporting [Ally] through this time. We appreciate your understanding and request privacy on this personal matter."

Insiders also told the outlet that Shapiro and Bilfeld shocked friends with the news, with another saying that they had already been having "issues" in the relationship when they threw their engagement party in the Hamptons in late summer.

Read the original article on People