Jim Acosta Wins Unlikely Ally After Trump ‘Danced on His Grave’

Conservative journalist Bill O’Reilly condemned Republicans, including President Donald Trump for “dancing on the graves” of his media critics Jim Acosta and Neil Cavuto, who both retired from their networks recently.

On his podcast, No Spin News, O’Reilly acknowledged Acosta’s recent attack on Trump was “unfair” but quickly played devil’s advocate and pointed out that both reporters were probably forced to leave because of the president’s recent influence in the media industry.

“He’s not a reporter, he’s a commentator, Acosta,” O’Reilly reprimanded the former CNN anchor. “And if you hate somebody, then you shouldn’t even mention them, right? Because you can’t comment in a fair way on someone you hate. Does that make sense to everybody? That’s the big problem here. If you hate them—and there are a few people that I despise, but I tell you upfront that I do,” he said.

Cavuto, who served as a Fox News anchor until his ouster in December of last year, is reported to have left out of his own volition despite being offered a new contract.

Acosta on the other hand, was seemingly already on his way out after CNN, where he served as an anchor, recently announced specific strategy shifts and changes to its weekday schedule. With unstable ground to stand on, he announced his departure from the network after tearing into Trump in his final on-air message.

The president didn’t take kindly to this and immediately took to TruthSocial to discredit the 18-year-long CNN veteran. Among his choice words for Acosta were descriptors such as “sleazebag” and “major loser.” Trump celebrated with similar gusto when Cavuto announced his departure from Fox News.

When addressing the president’s comments, O’Reilly, said: “A lot of conservatives are happy. They’re dancing on his grave, and President Trump did that today… okay, the president did that with Neil Cavuto too, because Cavuto had no use for Donald Trump. And then Cavuto is booted out of Fox, and Acosta is booted out of CNN.”

He added: “What does that say to you? Says that Donald Trump has some juice now in the corporations that run the media. But anyway, I don’t like dancing on the graves. I know it’s human nature, but I don’t think it’s a Christian thing to do. And maybe I can amend that. I don’t think it’s in accord with Judeo-Christian philosophy.”